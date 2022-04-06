NEWBERRY COUNTY — The National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) recognizes one week each year to honor young children, early childhood educators, and all those who make a difference in children’s lives.

On March 29, Mayor Foster Senn signed a proclamation designating April 2-9 as the “Week of the Young Child” and the month of April as “Month of the Young Child.”

The early years of a child’s life are critical for their development and success, according to Newberry County First Steps.

“The Week of the Young Child is a time to recognize that children’s opportunities are our responsibilities, and to recommit ourselves to ensuring that each and every child experiences the type of early environment — at home, at child-care, at school, and in the community—that will promote their early learning,” said Sarah Eargle, executive director of Newberry County First Steps.

Newberry County First Steps, the South Carolina Early Childhood Association (SCECA) District IV, the Newberry County Library, Newberry County School District and child-care centers are encouraging everyone to join in celebrating children, their teachers and child-care providers.

Teachers, child-care providers and families can celebrate the young child by sharing special activities with children throughout the week. These activities could include: Music Monday (sing, dance, celebrate, and learn); Tasty Tuesday (healthy eating and fitness at home and school); Work Together Wednesday (work together, build together, learn together); Artsy Thursday (think, problem-solve, create); and Family Friday (share family stories).

For more ideas go to www.naeyc.org/events/woyc/overview. Visit Newberry County First Steps’ Facebook page for daily giveaways Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8.

On Saturday, April 23, join Newberry County First Steps at the Newberry County Library at 10 a.m. or noon for music and storytime with Criss Cross MangoSauce. You can also enjoy artwork created by their youngest students displayed at The Newberry Library, the Whitmire Library, The Newberry Museum and The Newberry Opera House during the month of April.

“Take time this this month to thank the teachers and caregivers in our community, and always spend time with young children in your life,” Eargle said.