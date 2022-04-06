NEWBERRY COUNTY — Sheriff Lee Foster addressed a critical need at the Newberry County Detention Center and the work being done to address the issue during a recent Newberry County Council meeting.

“We are having a difficult time keeping correction officers and keeping those certified correction officers, as well as recruiting,” said Foster. “Salary is extremely low as to what we are recruiting against (in other counties). We’ve lost a lot, we have seven openings at the Newberry County Detention Center, currently.”

Foster added that to some, seven may not seem like a lot, but they have to have so many people to guard so many inmates, he said.

To help address this need while the county waits on the salary study, Foster and County Administrator Christopher Inglese looked at the current budget.

“There are enough funds left in the personnel account, due to not filling the openings, we can offer retention pay to those that have been loyal,” he said. “We will break that down into three separate payments for the remainder of the fiscal year. We will do that in order to make sure the person remains there, and does not get the whole lump sum and decide to leave.”

With that being said, each current employee will receive $1,200, divided into three equal payments. Foster ended by saying there will be no added funding, meaning they will utilize money already available.

“I think this is a brilliant use of existing funds to address a problem. I commend you and Mr. Inglese for coming up with this solution and I think it is well deserved for those at the Newberry County Detention Center,” said Councilperson Todd Johnson.

In other business, Newberry County Council prioritized the seven projects they will be sending to the Capital Projects Sales Tax (CPST) Commission.

The list was as follows:

1. County Courthouse IT/Network/Security Improvements ($2,950).

2. Public Safety Complex – Friendly Fire Relocation (Emergency Services Training Grounds) ($7.75 million).

3. Mawsons Way Improvements and Extension ($2 million).

4. Roof Replacement and HVAC Improvements – Museum ($815,000).

5. Downtown Amphitheater ($3.65 million).

6. Renovation of Old Gallman High School – Phase I ($1.45 million).

7. New Detention Center ($8 million).

Council approved the list, after much discussion, after Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry made a motion and Councilperson Travis Reeder gave a second. The projects will now make their way to the CPST Commission, where final project details and pricing will be discussed.

Other business:

• Council approved an agreement between the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the Newberry County School District for the School Resource Officers Program.

• Council approved third, and final, reading of an ordinance amending the budget ordinance for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

• Council approved second reading to rezone 13.91 acres located at 1420 Mt. Tabor Road from RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural. The purpose of the rezoning is to allow for a manufactured home on the property.

• Council approved a second reading to rezone 1.49 acres located at 119 Pender Ridge Road from RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural. The purpose of the rezoning is to allow mini-storage units on the property.

• Council approved a resolution establishing a Newberry County Council Economic Task Force to assist in creating an Economic Development Strategic Plan.

• Council approved a resolution amending the Newberry County employee handbook to add Veterans Day as a holiday.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.