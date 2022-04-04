NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District is looking for help with its annual summer camp.

This year the five-day summer camp from June 20 to June 24 is being held at 3205 Werts Road, Silverstreet.

Camp will begin setting up at 8:30 a.m. each morning and will end at 3 p.m.

Volunteers are needed in all capacities from helping deliver supplies to presenting programs and chaperoning children ages 6-14.

Anyone interested in helping with camp should contact District Coordinator Crista Lukoski at 803-597-3160 or email: Newberrysoilandwater@gmail.com.

Volunteers are invited to attend an orientation meeting on Wednesday, June 8, hosted by the district to go over the camp schedule.

Light refreshments will be provided. To register a camper, apply online at eventbrite.com.

To get a copy of the application visit the district’s website at www.NewberrySWCD.com and click on the Camp Conservation page,or stop by the district office in the USDA Service Center at 719 Kendall Road, Newberry.

Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District is a local government agency that promotes the wise and responsible use of natural resources.

The district implements programs and educates to protect and conserve soil, water, farmland, wood land, wildlife, energy, and riparian and wetland resources.