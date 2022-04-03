NEWBERRY — Work has officially been completed on the City of Newberry’s water tank located on College Street.

Utility Director Tim Baker said that Regulation 61-58 of state primary drinking water regulations requires that the surface of water tanks be protected by paint.

The tank’s previous paint was old and in need of being repaired, Baker said.

“It needed a fresh paint job, inside and out,” he said.

The city coordinated with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) as well as an outside contractor to have the work performed.

Newberry City Council was given several options to choose from for the logo painted on the tank, Baker said.

“Because of the tank’s location on College Street and to show our commitment to Newberry College, council selected the tagline, ‘Home of the Wolves,’” he said.

City staff coordinated with Newberry College to make sure the proper font was used for the tagline, Baker said. The tank is now on a 10-year maintenance program with an outside contractor to perform periodic inspections and maintenance.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said the newly painted tank makes the entry to town much more visually appealing via Highway 121.

“I feel the partnership between the city and the college is as strong as it’s ever been and this tank will serve as a visual reminder of that ‘town and gown’ relationship,” he said.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.