The hole in one prize for hole 17 at the Swinging Flamingo Fling will be a 2022 Buick Encore GX from Stokes Trainor Chevrolet. Pictured with the hole in one prize are Joe Trainor (left), Kaye Gerrald (center) and Chris Woodworth (right).

The hole in one prize for hole 17 at the Swinging Flamingo Fling will be a 2022 Buick Encore GX from Stokes Trainor Chevrolet. Pictured with the hole in one prize are Joe Trainor (left), Kaye Gerrald (center) and Chris Woodworth (right).

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Swinging Flamingo Fling, put on by the Chapin Woman’s Club, will be held on April 2 at the Timberlake Country Club (222 Timberlake Drive, Chapin).

There will be a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. and cocktails, entertainment and an auction at 6 p.m. All funds raised during the event will support scholarships and community grants within Chapin, Newberry and surrounding communities.

The hole in one prize for hole 17 will be a 2022 Buick Encore GX from Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC.

For more information, call Katie Whitten at 803-370-0158 or Kaye Gerrald 803-920-8534.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.