NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Swinging Flamingo Fling, put on by the Chapin Woman’s Club, will be held on April 2 at the Timberlake Country Club (222 Timberlake Drive, Chapin).

There will be a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. and cocktails, entertainment and an auction at 6 p.m. All funds raised during the event will support scholarships and community grants within Chapin, Newberry and surrounding communities.

The hole in one prize for hole 17 will be a 2022 Buick Encore GX from Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC.

For more information, call Katie Whitten at 803-370-0158 or Kaye Gerrald 803-920-8534.

