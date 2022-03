NEWBERRY — The Rotary Club of Newberry donated $2,100 to the Free Medical Clinic of Newberry during their March 18 meeting.

During the presentation, John Glasgow, who serves on the board for the Free Medical Clinic and is a member of Rotary, thanked the club for the contribution.

“There is a real need right now, and you are helping to fill that need,” Glasgow said.

