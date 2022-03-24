NEWBERRY COUNTY — Joe White has filed to run for the South Carolina House of Representatives, District 40.

“We need new, honest and determined leadership in South Carolina that will listen to the people. Having raised my family here, and having built a successful small business here, I care deeply about our state and my community. My goal is to end the political gamesmanship and put we the people ahead of politics” said White, a lifelong Republican,” White said in his press release.

White is new to politics. He strongly believes in the vision of our founding fathers—the vision that “self-governance” demands a citizen legislature where people from all walks of life serve their community for a limited time and return home.

White is a supporter of the United States Constitution and believes its Second Amendment is clear when it says, “the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

“I want to end the cycle of poverty. We do that by improving education and creating more educational opportunities. If it weren’t for the G.I. Bill, I would not have had the opportunity. I will work to help the next generation receive an education that allows them to successfully compete in the 21st-century economy.”

White is running on the following issues:

• Parental rights in the public classroom.

• Term limits.

• Election integrity.

• Protect our Second Amendment rights.

• Improve our education system to stop the “cycle of poverty.”

• Support and improve law enforcement.

• Decrease taxes and government red tape for our “small business heroes.”

• 100% pro-life.