Newberry Electric Cooperative and GAP volunteers helped take donations during the event. Pictured from L-R: Jarrett Waites, Linda Waites, Sudie Mae Livingston, Debra Shaw, Daniel Hesson, Rev. Darlene Kelley and Willie Morris. Courtesy of Josh Crotzer

<p>Vehicles in line to take advantage of the shred event.</p> <p>Jared Harmon | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Employees from Shred360 unload documents for shredding.</p> <p>Jared Harmon | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Newberry County resident, Mike Goodman, took advantage of the shred event and brought documents.</p> <p>Jared Harmon | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Documents getting ready to be shredded.</p> <p>Jared Harmon | The Newberry Observer</p>

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry Electric Cooperative held their annual Shred Event this month, with 3,400 pounds (from 85 vehicles) of sensitive materials shredded.

In partnership with Shred360 and God’s Abundance for All People (GAP), this community drive-through event was free to the public; the only request made was for participants to donate items to GAP.

Debra Shaw, vice president of member, public and government relations, said that in total, they raised $1,070 and a refrigerator full of food for GAP. The Coop will give the donations to GAP later this week.

“This year’s event was awesome, not only were we able to give safety and security to the residents of Newberry County, but we were also able to donate to God’s Abundance and help so many across the county,” Shaw said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.