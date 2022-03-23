NEWBERRY — Officers with the Newberry Police Department responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Main Street and Heritage Drive on Friday, March 18, 2022.

According to a release by the Newberry Police Department, it was learned that an apparent road rage incident took place, resulting in an individual being physically assaulted and shots being fired into their vehicle.

The victim in this case suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the physical attack, according to the release. With the assistance of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect vehicle, along with four suspects, were located just outside the City of Newberry.

The following subjects have been charged in this case with breach of peace, aggravated in nature:

• Ricky Jamil White, 18, of Brooklyn, New York.

• Deshawn Jahrei Hugley, 26, of Sumter.

• Kimani Dainty Vincent, 20, of Sumter.

• Jermikelin Dekesian Cato, 25, of East Point, Georgia.

White was also charged with strong-armed robbery.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman said this was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the community.

“I would like to thank the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the community for their assistance with this incident,” said Goodman.