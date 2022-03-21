NEWBERRY — Utility Director Tim Baker provided Newberry City Council with an update Tuesday on the Main Street water line project. Baker said that work was currently progressing ahead of schedule.

“We certainly appreciate all of our customers’ patience during this process,” he said.

Baker split the project into two sections to discuss with council – Glenn to Holman Street and Glenn to Kinard Street. In the section from Glenn to Holman Street (near the Standard building), Baker said most of the sidewalks in that area had been removed and a new eight-inch line was installed from Glenn to Walnut Streets. All of the water taps on the north side of the street, he said had been installed.

Sidewalks from Glenn to Cheatham Streets have also been repoured, he said. Where removal and replacement of sidewalks is necessary, Baker said they were being installed to ADA standards.

Once sidewalks are poured, Baker said driveways cannot be used for 24 hours. Because of this, they are being repoured in phases, he said so that only a few customers are affected at a time.

In the Glenn to Kinard Street section of the project, Baker said the water line was not being replaced in that area.

Several years back, Baker said a new 10-inch line was installed on the shoulder of the road.

“We’re able to use that line and abandon the six-inch line,” he said.

Baker said when checking the SCDOT website, their project viewer says the project is in pre-award status and project status is currently undetermined. The city was originally informed that they planned to repave Main Street in April 2022.

In other business, Baker and council recognized Ben Hughes for his 15 years of service with the city’s utilities department. Hughes began working with the city on January 22, 2007, and holds the position of utility locator.

Baker said Hughes goes well beyond normal expectations to serve customers and is always polite and helpful when interacting with customers.

“His locates can always be depended on to be accurate,” Baker said. “When Ben locates our underground assets, you know the marks are in the right place. This accuracy not only saves money that is not spent on repairs, but also increases reliability.”

Miss Newberry 2022, Christina Grace Harding, crowned Jade Hughes Tuesday as Miss Newberry Teen 2022. Hughes updated council on her social impact initiative which is to raise awareness for Ewing sarcoma. Ewing sarcoma is a rare form of cancer that occurs in bones or the soft tissue around bones, often affecting children and teenagers. Hughes recently lost her sister to this form of cancer. Part of her plans include buying blankets for children battling cancer in the hospital.

Harding also updated council on her social impact initiative, Fill in the Gaps, which encourages young girls to excel in academics and their careers, with the goal of creating more women leaders. Her initiative includes two parts – the first being to highlight female role models in the community, the second to help cultivate the skills young girls need to become leaders.

Historian John Favors presented council with information on Newberry Police Officer Henry Bluford. Favors went on to tell council about an incident that occurred on October 19, 1874, when Bluford was killed in the line of duty. The circus came to Newberry and paraded along Main Street, with streets and sidewalks were crowded with people.

“This is a big deal. You can think Oktoberfest, maybe even EclipseFest,” he said. “Just about everyone in Newberry and the surrounding area was here.”

After the parade ended, a civil disturbance broke out between white and Black citizens at the intersection of Main and McKibben Streets.

The Newberry police force at that time, Favors said, consisted of the Chief of Police John I. Houseal, and four town marshals: two white and two Black. Before the disturbance could be dispersed, gunshots were fired. While attempting to make an arrest, one of the Black policemen, Bluford, was shot by one of the white rioters, James Pinckney Hardy. He fell mortally wounded at the southwest corner of Main and McKibben. He is the first police officer in Newberry to die in the line of duty, Favors said.

Favors has sent an application to have Bluford added to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame Memorial Room and planned to go before Newberry County Council to have a previous resolution updated to add Bluford to the officers recognized as having died in the line of duty.

Bluford will be recognized at a ceremony on May 9 at noon in Memorial Park, Mayor Foster Senn said. His name will also be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers memorial on Friday, May 13 in Washington, D.C.

Under announcements, Councilperson David Force wanted to recognize the Newberry County Young Professionals for their work in bringing a free pantry concept to the Newberry community. The Little Free Pantry is located near Summer Memorial Lutheran Church in the Mollohon area of Newberry. Force said he wanted to raise awareness for those in need or for those in a position to contribute.

Under old business, second and final reading was passed of an ordinance to annex a portion of certain areas into the city limits. City staff received an annexation petition from Newberry Center LLC to annex a portion of a property (Tax Map #342-21) totaling 1.147 acres on Wilson Road. Currently, the land contains a multi-unit shopping center. Motion was made by Councilperson Lemont Glasgow and seconded by Councilperson Jackie Holmes.

Under new business, Holmes made a motion, seconded by Councilperson David DuBose to adopt a resolution designating April as Fair Housing Month. Senn said passing the resolution allowed the city to continue to apply for Community Development Block Grants.

Two considerations for authorization to allow alcohol in designated areas were approved Tuesday – the first for Pork in the Park on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23. The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce requested permission to allow beer and wine, served by designated event venue staff, using pre-approved plastic cups, to be sold at the event from a beer cart parked on Boyce Street between Memorial Park and the Newberry Opera House, and taken from the designated venue into the outdoor event area. This would allow for event patrons to travel the event space with an alcoholic beverage by foot, if they are carrying the beverage in the pre-approved plastic event cups and are wearing an over-21 wristband provided by event organizers.

The Pork in the Park event areas includes Main Street from Nance to Caldwell Streets, Boyce Street from Nance to Caldwell Streets, McKibben from Boyce to Main Streets and Caldwell from Boyce to Main Streets.

Councilperson Carlton Kinard made a motion to approve the request, which was seconded by Force.

The second request – authorization to allow alcohol in designated areas of the Main Street Shop and Dine Nights was also approved with a motion made by Councilperson Edwin Wicker and seconded by Holmes.

The city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department requested permission to allow beer and wine only served and sold from inside downtown businesses with a current alcohol license only, using plastic cups to be no larger than 16 ounces, to be taken from said businesses into the outdoor event area. This would allow for event patrons to travel the event area with an alcoholic beverage of beer or wine only by foot if they are carrying the allowed beverage in a plastic cup. Liquor consumption is not to be permitted in the event area.

The event area includes Main Street from Nance to Holman Street only. This request was made for event nights of April 1, May 6, and June 3 from 4-9 p.m.

In other business, Senn noted to council that the deadline for project submission to the Capital Project Sales Tax Committee was Friday, March 18, and with cost estimates not having come back yet on proposed city projects, there was a need to add another discussion to the scheduled March 10 meeting, in which council would be able to make final decisions on the slate of projects.

Joe McDonald from the Building Thriving Communities Foundation provided council with an update on the Gallman Place project, saying the property was deeded to the foundation in December and reminded council the vision for the project was to create a multi-use community center that provided programs, services and resources to address needs across Newberry County. The building would also have space to preserve the history of Gallman High School.

McDonald said that 17% of Newberry County residents live in poverty and that 23% of adults have less than a high school diploma. The foundation, he said, had received letters of interest to provided programming at Gallman Place from Newberry County Literacy Council, The Living Hope Foundation, Newberry College, First Steps, Bright Beginnings and Family Literacy, The Adult Ed Program, Newberry Family YMCA and the Newberry Arts Center.

Three private commitments, McDonald said, had been made to assist with operation costs and that Kraft Heinz and ArtiChill had made significant commitments to assist in bringing the space back to life. The Capital Project Sales Tax, he said, would be for phase one improvements to the facility, including roof repairs and renovations of four classrooms, four restrooms and the kitchen/cafeteria. The cost estimate for phase one from Alliance Engineers is $1.45 million, he said.

Following a return to open session, Glasgow made a motion to reappoint Wanda Crotwell and Christie Gardner to the Miss Newberry Scholarship Committee for two-year terms. Holmes seconded the motion.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.