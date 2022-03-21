Update: James Brown estate

SOUTH CAROLINA — After 15 stormy years, the legendary James Brown’s education charity for needy students may at last see the light of day.

What will not be seen; however, are documents that would show whether the charity has been given all the funding that Brown intended.

In December, Brown’s estate announced that its assets had been sold to Primary Wave, a New York music management and marketing firm whose client roster includes iconic artists such as John Lennon, Prince and Whitney Houston.

The sale, estimated at $90 million, included publication rights, master recordings, Brown’s mansion in Beech Island, and rights to his name and likeness.

Columbia CPA Russell Bauknight, fiduciary of the estate, told the New York Times that the sale would endow the James Brown 2000 Trust “in perpetuity.”

The founder of Primary Wave, Larry Mestel, said a small percentage of some future deals will be dedicated to scholarships.

“We are thrilled to help…further his (Brown’s) legacy through both his music and the James Brown 2000 Trust.”

Since the sale, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, and others have begun production on a major documentary, “James Brown: Say It Proud,” to be aired on A&E on what would have been Brown’s 90th birthday, May 3 in 2023.

On both sides of the Atlantic, the sale received major media coverage, and many stories turned the spotlight on Brown’s education trust.

Despite the global fireworks, however, longtime observers of the estate proceedings were left in the dark about whether the charity received all the funding Brown intended, or whether part of his gift had been devalued and/or redirected for the benefit of individuals.

Documents that might answer that question are not being released:

1) Bauknight’s $4.7 million appraisal of Brown’s music empire, requested under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) since 2012.

The at-death appraisal of Brown’s music empire was conducted by Philpot Ball and Werner LLC at the request of Bauknight, an appointee of the Attorney General (AG) of South Carolina.

Previous trustee Adele Pope of Newberry requested the appraisal and supporting documents under FOIA from the AG: the FOIA applies to public officials. Her request was denied, and the resulting FOIA lawsuit has not been resolved.

All trustees other than Bauknight had placed an at-death value of $100 million on Brown’s music, minus a $15 million debt. The resulting $85 million valuation is entirely consistent with the recent sale price.

Bauknight; however, gave Brown’s music assets—including 900+ copyrights—a $4.7 million valuation, based on input from Peter Afterman, whose Inaudible Productions was later paid about $300,000 a year to be the estate’s music manager.

For over 10 years Bauknight has fought to prevent the release of the appraisal. Pope argues it is critical to her defense in a lawsuit filed against her by Bauknight and several will contestants, Richland 4900.

The lawsuit makes several allegations, with two related to the valuation that are clearly contradictory: a) Pope and co-trustee Robert Buchanan of Aiken over-valued the estate at $100 million to receive a higher commission fee; b) Pope and Buchanan failed to accept a $100 million offer for Brown’s music assets.

A lower valuation would allow heirs to pay lower estate taxes and would justify a lower purchase price for a family member who had “first refusal” rights at the time of the valuation.

A charity would pay no estate taxes, and a higher value would increase its annual scholarships.

2) Copy of the “Secret Settlement” agreement, not released.

Before a sale was possible, litigation and disputes involving the estate, Brown’s heirs, and his companion Tomirae Hynie had to be resolved—but the “Secret Settlement” that paved the way for the sale is not being disclosed.

Therefore, it is not known what share of the $90 million sale goes to the charity, what share to Brown’s heirs (named in the will or DNA-tested), and what share, if any, to benefit others.

After Brown’s death in 2006, his companion claimed to be his wife. In 2020 the S.C. Supreme Court ruled that Brown and Hynie were not married, but while her status was disputed, from 2013 to 2020, she cooperated with the estate on copyrights and received several payments.

During oral arguments before the S.C. Supreme Court, one of Hynie’s many attorneys indicated that whatever the court ruled on her marital status, she would still be part of any settlement deal.

At the time of the arguments, Hynie and Bauknight were being sued in federal court by Brown’s children, for allegedly depriving them of certain valuable rights under the U.S. Copyright Act.

Under the Act, family members can recover valuable rights related to “terminations” after an artist’s death, but the Act applies only to U.S. copyrights. International copyrights would belong outright to the charity, and these assets account for about half of Brown’s royalties every year, at least $2 million. Also, the use of Brown’s likeness would be owned by the charity.

It is not known if the charity’s share under the “Secret Settlement” accurately reflects proceeds from international copyrights and publicity rights, nor is it known if charity funds were used for the benefit of individuals, to cover expenditures such such as litigation costs or taxes.

3) Annual accountings, required by S.C. Probate code.

The estate did not file prompt and complete accountings with the Aiken County Probate Court as state law requires, and retired Aiken County Judge Doyet Early did not require compliance—even though it was 2021 before Brown’s children signed waivers for the estate not to file.

For over 10 years the accountings placed a $0 value on unlisted “other holdings” for which no accounting was given. Yet, these “other holdings” rolled into the estate about $4-5 million a year to cover: legal fees in the “tens of millions,” according to the federal lawsuit; accounting services from Bauknight’s firm; Afterman’s music management that prompted a lawsuit from Brown’s children against Bauknight; and other expenses.

The estate also paid about $5 million to the family and Hynie for copyright interests, and it can be estimated — based on damages sought — that several million came into the estate from sealed settlements in lawsuits with music publishers and former attorneys.

Without complete accountings, it is not known how much the charity collected over the past 15 years for scholarships and where it is, nor is it known what is available now for scholarships — and what might have been.

So many questions, no answers.

No settlement. No appraisal. No complete accountings.

Once again, James Brown has left the stage, and his fans are left in the dark. They are being told that his vision of scholarships will at last see the light of day — But is that vision as bright as James Brown planned for it to be? If not, why not?

No documents, no answers.

Once again.