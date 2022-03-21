The gift packages from Prosperity Drug included V for Vaccinated pins created by Edie Grace Grice of Georgia Southern University to increase awareness of the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

NEWBERRY — Prosperity Drug Company stopped by Newberry County Memorial Hospital (NCMH) Friday, March 11 to say “thank you” for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosperity Drug set up a table in the cafeteria over the lunch hour to distribute gift packages to staff members. The packages included items like hand sanitizer and a Vaccine Ambassador Starter Pack. The kit includes information on how to address concerns and fears about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

The materials distributed are funded in part by a South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) grant. The grant, called the COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Campaign, is designed to help educate local communities by using local resources and voices known locally, to ease concerns residents may have about getting vaccinated.

There were two goals mentioned in giving out these packets at the hospital.

“First, we want to thank the employees of NCMH, they truly are the heroes that you’ve heard about through all of this. The pandemic has been around for two years, they are still out here fighting the battle. Secondly, we also are giving information that they need on the value of vaccination for the community. COVID vaccinations are the way we can prevent the situation that happened in January with Omicron,” said John Pugh of Prosperity Drug.

“We really appreciate Prosperity Drug and helping spread the word in our community on the importance of vaccination. We appreciate their thoughtfulness and including us. We will definitely continue to spread the word. Our clinical staff; especially, as they don’t want to see the surges coming again. Our staff has worked so hard during this time and want to do whatever we can to protect our community,” said Brenda Williams, director of foundation/marketing for NCMH.

Prosperity Drug will continue to be a part of local events and provide educational materials on COVID-19 vaccines throughout spring events in Newberry County.

