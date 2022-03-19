Grace Frost gets her COVID-19 booster shot during the March Shop and Dine in downtown Newberry.

NEWBERRY — During the March 4 Main Street Shop and Dine, Prosperity Drug Co. set up in front of Community Hall and offered COVID-19 vaccines to eligible patients.

Prosperity Drug is the local recipient of DHEC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Campaign grant; which helps efforts to ease concerns about getting a COVID vaccine and aims to increase vaccination rates in South Carolina.

As of March 14, Newberry County shows 60% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but only 52% have a second shot. Furthermore, only 21% have gotten the third booster shots, according to covidactnow.org.

At Shop and Dine, those already vaccinated could stop by and get a free T-shirt by filling out a quick survey. The shirts are also available at Prosperity Drug’s store on Main Street, in Prosperity.

Throughout the spring, Prosperity Drug will be attending local events in Newberry County and will offer coronavirus education, vaccines and giveaways for those who have already gotten their shot, all free of charge.

To find out about upcoming events, watch Prosperity Drug’s social media and advertisements in The Newberry Observer and on newberryobserver.com.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer reach him at 803-768-3117.