PEAK — CSX Railroad has given Palmetto Trail hikers another camping option along the 10.7-mile-long Peak to Prosperity passage.

The latest campsite brings the total along this passage to five. Located near Trestle 20, the campsite can be accessed by car from the closest parking area located at Kiblers Bridge Road, about a mile away.

The primitive campsite was constructed by Palmetto Trail staff and will be maintained by the active volunteers who assist with many tasks along the Palmetto Trail, and the Peak to Prosperity Passage in particular. Charles Weber, along with Furman Miller, laid out the passage. Weber continues to lead a group of volunteers that meets every Tuesday to keep the trail in good shape.

Set slightly off the trail, but within sight of it, the camping area has two campsites, each with a picnic table, fire pit ring and the all-important flat space to pitch a tent. There are no facilities, so water must be brought in and waste carried out, in accordance with Leave No Trace principles.

The campsite is ideal for those hiking some distance, since the Newberry area is mid-way between the coastal terminus of the Palmetto Trail and the mountain terminus in Oconee County. However, the site is also great for local families in the Newberry-Chapin-Little Mountain-Columbia area who want to experience camping but don’t want to travel very far to do it.

The CSX transportation network provides rail and intermodal services to some of the largest population centers in the U.S. and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. The company notes that nearly two-thirds of Americans live within CSX’s service territory. The company’s Community Service Grants “assist organizations that make a strong, quantifiable impact on their greater communities.”

Mary Roe, executive director of the Palmetto Trail, notes that, “the Palmetto Trail is a great fit with CSX’s sustainability mission. Rail transportation is the most fuel-efficient way to transport goods on land, and hiking is the most beneficial way to move a person. CSX is committed to engaging on issues related to sustainability and supporting sustainable developments and we are very grateful they chose to partner with us on this project.”

The Peak to Prosperity Passage begins (or ends, depending on which way you’re heading) in Fairfield County at the Alston trailhead, just across the Broad River from Newberry County. The Broad River trestle provides spectacular views from the 1,100-foot-long bridge, especially when bald eagles soar. Across the river in Newberry County, the rail-trail skirts Peak and cuts an easy swath through piedmont forest, with an additional 14 wooden trestles available to cross the meandering Crims Creek. German immigrants settled in the 1730s, explaining why the area is known as the Dutch (an anglicized version of Deutsch — German) Fork.

The Palmetto Trail is one of 16 cross-state trails in the country, constructed as a series of passages which together will stretch approximately 500 miles from the mountains to the sea when all sections of the trail are connected.