NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council reviewed preliminary cost opinions from Alliance Engineering Thursday to choose projects to support for the upcoming Capital Project Sales Tax (CPST) project.

Mayor Foster Senn noted that the deadline to submit projects for support was Friday, March 18.

Projects discussed included the expansion of the Newberry Recreation Complex, the Drayton Street bridge, Gallman Place and a Newberry Amphitheater.

Councilperson Jackie Holmes made a motion, seconded by Councilperson David Force to support and sponsor Gallman Place for CPST funding. Senn declared the motion carried following a 4-0 vote of the council members present, with Councilperson Carlton Kinard and Councilperson Lemont Glasgow recusing themselves.

The preliminary cost for the first phase of the proposed Gallman Place project, Senn said, was $1.45 million. The CPST funding would be for phase one improvements to include roof repairs, the renovation of four classrooms, four restrooms and the kitchen/cafeteria.

Council believed the project saw a potential benefit to the entire Newberry community and that the hope would be for the facility to preserve the gymnasium and continue to allow the city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department to utilize the facility for basketball.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was agreed to be entered into by the city with Newberry County and the Building Thriving Communities Foundation (BTCF).

Per the memorandum of understanding, the City of Newberry and Newberry County would jointly support and sponsor CPST funds. Newberry County will provide assistance in the process of bidding, financial oversight and reporting, recordkeeping, construction management, purchases required with expenditure of CPST funding until the completion of construction.

The City of Newberry will provide grant research, Senn said and continue to support partnership opportunities. BTCF will assume responsibility for activities within the facility and for the maintenance of the facility and surrounding grounds.

Council also discussed the possible project of a downtown amphitheater, which has a preliminary cost of $3.65 million.

Per the memorandum of understanding, the city and Newberry County would jointly support and sponsor CPST funds to be used to support an amphitheater. Senn said the Newberry Opera House was also a party to the MOU so that the city and county would have funds available from the opera house for certain maintenance costs each of them will incur going forward after construction.

The amphitheater would be available for public usage, civic events, church events and private events for Newberry County residents as well as opera house outdoor events.

Newberry County plans to purchase the property referred to as the Jacobs property (on McKibben Street) with CPST funds and will be responsible for maintenance of that property and building, per the memorandum. The county will maintain all rights to collect rentals from the use of the Jacobs property, while the city will agree to amphitheater maintenance to include grass mowing, grounds maintenance and cleaning, utilities and maintenance of the stage and electrical lights after they are installed in connection with the amphitheater.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said the opera house anticipated using the amphitheater site between 5-12 times per year to generate revenue to pay both the city and county.

Glasgow made a motion, seconded by Holmes to enter into the memorandum of understanding with Newberry County and the Newberry Opera House with joint intentions including the county providing assistance through the process of bidding the project and oversight of all financial reporting, recordkeeping, construction management and purchases required with the expenditure of CPST funds until the time of completion of construction. Also discussed was the city maintaining all rights to collect rentals form the use of the amphitheater portion of the property.

Motion was made by Kinard and seconded by Holmes to support and sponsor the amphitheater for CPST funding.

The expansion of the Newberry Recreation Complex had a preliminary cost opinion of $5.16 million; however council expressed the desire to present a project with a lower price tag. Through discussion, council was able to make changes, reducing the cost by approximately $1 million.

City staff was asked to provide feedback to the engineering firm, Alliance Consulting Engineers, to move forward with a revised project containing an expansion to the splash pad, cabin driveway and parking improvements, a dock and nature area for the park’s lake feature, additional park shelters, a skate park, an addition to the playground, shade structures, a new maintenance access drive and maintenance building, additional restrooms for the complex and a Miracle League Field.

Holmes made a motion, seconded by Kinard to support and sponsor expansion of the Newberry Recreation Complex for CPST funding.

Motion was made by Glasgow and seconded by Force to remove the Drayton Street bridge from CPST consideration and to seek other funding opportunities.

The preliminary cost opinion for the project was $2.3 million; however, Senn said the initial staff estimate for the bridge’s replacement was approximately $1.5 million. DeWitt said when initial preparations for CPST funding were made over a year ago, estimates anticipated were lower. However, inflation, increasing labor and materials costs accounted for the increase in the original estimates made by city staff and asked council to consider the project for future CPST funding.

While many sources of state funding do not support bridges, Senn said there may be potential for funding through the new federal infrastructure bill.

Under old business, second and final reading was held of an ordinance to assign a zoning classification and amend the zoning and future land use map for a property located at 1407 Chapman Drive. Senn said the property was also known as the Harbor Freight property.

The Newberry Planning Commission recommended a zoning classification of GC – General Commercial and to amend the zoning and future land use maps.

Prior to second reading, Senn held a public hearing with no one speaking in favor or opposition of the proposed zoning change.

Motion was made by Holmes and seconded by Councilperson David DuBose to approve second reading.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.