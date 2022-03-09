Those that find a lucky golden duck are asked to bring them to the Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism office the week of March 14 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. to claim your prize.

NEWBERRY — Wear your green and come enjoy Newberry’s downtown restaurants and bars during this year’s annual Newberry Irish Fling, a downtown open house event. The event will be held Friday, March 11.

Main Street will be closed to traffic between Holman and Nance Streets beginning at 3 p.m.

Participate in the City of Newberry’s free Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt by finding one of four gold lucky ducks hidden downtown for a chance to win a gift card from a local business.

Those that find a lucky golden duck are asked to bring them to the Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism office the week of March 14, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. to claim your prize.

In addition to the golden ducks, many “leprechaun lucky ducks” will be featured downtown for photo ops. Take a picture with your lucky duck, post it to social media with the hashtag, #newberryirishfling to show your luck of the Irish.

As you’re searching for a lucky golden duck, we encourage you to stop by downtown’s bars and restaurants. Please note, alcoholic beverages will not be allowed in the street. Alcohol must be consumed and finished before leaving each individual bar or restaurant.

For more information and event updates visit www.newberryirishfling.com or call the Parks, Recreation, and Tourism office at 803-321-1015.

Follow the City of Newberry on Facebook & Twitter, and subscribe to and join our Facebook events, www.facebook.com/cityofnewberry.