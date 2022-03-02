NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council discussed sale of approximately 112 acres of county-owned land, adjacent to city limits, during a special called meeting last week.

Newberry County Council recently approved first reading of the sale of TMS 297-26, also known as the Cavanaugh property, to South Florida Tissue Paper Company at a purchase price of $1.21 million. Their intentions are to construct a warehouse/distribution center on the site. The sale must go through two more readings at Newberry County Council to approve the sale. A second bidder for the site was David Chapman of Palm Desert, Calif. for an amount of $1.2 million, that bidder’s intentions for the property were unknown, according to Newberry County Attorney Jay Tothacer.

The property is behind the Lowe’s home improvement store, stretching behind a mini storage facility, to S.C. Highway 34.

City of Newberry Mayor Foster Senn opened comments at the special meeting of the tract, “112 acres the county put up for auction recently, and the highest bid is a company that plans to put a warehouse there. And so you have the warehouse and with a sale of the property to a new owner, there could be broad possibilities of what could go there in future years.”

“This land is not in the city limits, but it borders the city limits. It borders the largest retail business district for Newberry County. It is my belief that the new warehousing, any warehousing in that area, isn’t in the best interest of the city. I think as a city council we should communicate with county government that we don’t think this is a good plan and ask them to reconsider,” Senn said.

Council had Wayne Redfern, chief building inspector and planner for the City of Newberry, speak on why the city does not agree with the county’s sale of land for a warehouse site.

Redfern said an unnamed developer had recently approached the City of Newberry’s Planning Commission about a residential development on the site, containing approximately 230 homes in the $250,000-$295,000 range.

Senn said Newberry currently had a low availability of housing, with approximately eight homes currently on the market. A new development, he said, would add housing stock, and estimates from the Newberry County Auditor Donna Lominack indicate nearly $900,000 in tax revenue, with most going to Newberry County.

The tax valuation if the site usage is warehousing was not discussed.

Newberry County has told The Observer that they are unaware of any plans for residential development in the area, and that no one from the city approached Newberry County Council prior to the first reading of the sale.

Redfern voiced concerns that the city cannot control development in the future if this site is sold to another private buyer who may subdivide into uses the city does not see as appropriate.

“Once they purchase this property with the designation it has, he can use for what he wants and sell the rest to whoever he wants to sell it to,” City Councilperson Lemont Glasgow said.

The property is currently zoned Rural-R2 and General Commercial. R2 zoning would not allow for high-density housing, but would allow one-acre home sites and some business usages.

Some concerns about a warehouse site brought up by Redfern included traffic, wear and tear on roads and generally not being in line with the city’s master plan.

However, Redfern did mention other sites that the city has had developers interested in, including a site behind the school district office (100-150 homes) and land off of Dixie Drive and Nance Street, in addition to the growth of the Newberry Landing area on Smith Road near Newberry Academy. He said there are over 30 permits for residential building in process currently. There were also discussions of the Fretwell property, another development in the area that would bring residential and commercial uses to the same side of Newberry going out to Interstate 26, over nearly 1,000 acres.

In continuing to focus on the need for housing in the area, City Councilperson Edwin Wicker said: “We’ve recruited the jobs, we need some houses.”

The meeting concluded with a unanimous motion to communicate with the Newberry County Council to reconsider the sale of the property for warehouse usage. The motion was made by Glasgow and seconded by Councilperson Jackie Holmes.

