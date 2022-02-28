NEWBERRY — Pedestrians are welcomed to wander, shop and dine along downtown Newberry’s Main Street on Friday, March 4 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Main Street will be open to pedestrians only, making it possible for restaurants to offer outdoor dining in the street, and retailers to offer sidewalk shopping. Visitors are encouraged to contact the restaurant they wish to visit prior to their arrival to make reservations for outdoor dining.

To ensure pedestrian safety, all cars parked along Main Street must be removed by 3 p.m. on Friday. Vehicular traffic will be blocked along Main Street from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, call 803-321-1015. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).