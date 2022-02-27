LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Steven Senn is the newest Eagle Scout to come out of Boy Scout Troop 61, in Little Mountain. Senn received his Eagle Scout Award in a Court of Honor on Dec. 14, 2021.

Senn, who is the son of Andy Senn and Sandy Senn, said he has been a part of the Boy Scouts for about seven years; he joined because his brother (Drew) and father (Andy) are Eagle Scouts and he had a lot of friends joining.

“Being a Boy Scout was something good to do, something to be a part of,” Senn said.

During the course of his time in the Scouts, Senn earned 29 badges with the Swimming Badge being his favorite.

“I really enjoy swimming, I like being in the water. It was not an easy one either, you’d think swimming would be easy, but you have to do so many days and know so many swimming techniques, and be able to swim a certain amount of yards. You also have to know all of the treatments if someone gets dehydrated or sunburned,” Senn said. “For someone like me, who likes to go in the water, it is nice to know all of the ways you can get hurt in the water and how to treat that, as well as prevent it from happening.”

Senn said the most unique badge he earned was his Railroad Badge. He said they had to go pretty far out to ride the railroad as well as learn how the railroad works and the systems behind it.

As for his service project, Senn said he repainted the lines in the parking lots owned by the Town of Little Mountain.

“Repainting the lines was something we talked about for months in our troop, because it was getting bad, lines were faded and hard to park. It was something that needed to be solved,” he said. “In my head, I was like, well that is something that will enrich other people’s lives and make me happy to do, and it was not the most difficult or elaborate to do.”

Senn said he approached Little Mountain Mayor, Jana Jayroe, and Little Mountain Town Council, who were all for it.

Before earning his way to Eagle Scout, Senn said he got motivated to earn the rank after seeing other people achieve the high honor.

“One person got it four years ahead of all of us, and I was like, I have to do this, I cannot be the only one left out,” he said. “It was seeing other people succeed, it validated that it is possible and yes you can do it, it made me determined to get it done,” Senn said.

Being an Eagle will now open the door for a lot of opportunities, Senn said.

“If I try and get a job or internship, that will look good to them. It will show I am a determined individual that can stay motivated through something for that long. You cannot earn Eagle in one day, shows long term commitment,” he said.

Currently, Senn is in college and working part time. He says his plans are to eventually go to law school, he said being an Eagle Scout will help him get there.

For helping him get to Eagle, Senn thanked his father and brother for keeping him involved and motivated.

“Without them, it would not have been possible,” Senn said.

