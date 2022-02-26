WHITMIRE — New owners of the Piggly Wiggly plaza in Whitmire have announced some tentative plans for the property.

The Observer requested further information from new owners, Twin Rivers Capital, LLC, and received a response from James Brock, a development manager with the company.

His message stated renovation plans for the property are likely going to be over $1 million.

“Most improvements will be towards the building itself. We are working day in, day out to finalize contracts, etc. so we can get started. As of now, we are planning for an early to mid-March commencement date and are hopeful this does not change,” the email said.

Furthermore, Twin Rivers describes the potential tenant as, “a newer concept for our anchor tenant’s parent company and will be one of the first locations to open in the state. We think the citizens of Whitmire will be pleased with what we have in store for this space and what this property can offer them in the long run.”

“The anchor space will host two brands. One brand will offer frozen and refrigerated food, a large selection of pantry goods, beauty and health merchandise, household supplies, basic apparel, baby and toddler necessities, pet food, electronics, toys and home décor. The other brand will have more than 4,000 items where shoppers will discover new products every week, including balloons and party supplies, Hallmark greeting cards, seasonal decorations and holiday gifts, DIY crafting essentials, school necessities and much more,” Brock said.

Brock also stated that most of the plans are for the main space that was the Piggly Wiggly. Approximately 9,000 square feet will remain for commercial development in the space that formerly housed Ammons Auctions.

“Ultimately, this project will be a significant win for the citizens of Whitmire in the form of additional jobs, increased tax revenue, and more places to shop. We are looking forward to being a positive stakeholder in the community of Whitmire,” Brock said.

Twin Rivers website lists a number of brands the company works with, including Amazon, Verizon, Starbucks, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree and other strip mall properties throughout the Southeast.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.