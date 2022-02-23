NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Coroner identified the victim of a single vehicle collision that took place on Feb. 21 at 6:10 p.m.

Coroner Laura Kneece identified Shunolon Antwan Battle, 39, of Newberry, as the decedent in the collision. An autopsy has been scheduled for this week. There is no evidence showing that Battle was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, Kneece said.

According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, the wreck took place on Highway 76, near Jalapa Road, approximately four miles west of Newberry.

Ridgeway said the deceased was driving a 1998 Jeep SUV and was traveling east on Highway 76. Mitchell further explained that the Jeep traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line and overturned on the roadway. Ridgeway said Battle passed away at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

