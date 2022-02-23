POMARIA — One individual was killed following an early morning collision on Feb. 16, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, with SCHP, said the wreck took place on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at approximately 6:35 a.m. on U.S. Highway 176 near New Hope Road (one mile west of Pomaria).

Bolt said a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Hwy 176 while a Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane. He stated the Corolla struck the Silverado head-on.

The driver of the Silverado was injured and transported to a local area hospital, Bolt said the driver of the Corolla was deceased at the scene.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the deceased as 28-year old Calvin J. Anstey, of Irmo.

Per emergency personnel on scene, Anstey was wearing a seat-belt at the time of the collision.

This accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

