NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council has approved first reading of an ordinance to amend the budget ordinance for 2021-22 during their Feb. 2 meeting.

According to County Administrator Christopher Inglese, there were several (seven in total) items addressed in the proposed budget amendment.

The first item is a compensation and classification study, which Inglese said has not been done since about 2004. He added that instead of waiting another six months, it will take six to nine months to complete the study, administration would like to get that process started now.

“It will be approximately a $60,000 expenditure; it could come in less or slightly more,” he said.

The next amendment would be for a gasoline expenditure, Inglese said they are currently projecting a $108,000 shortfall in what was budgeted on gas. The amendment would also cover an urgent personnel issue in Public Works.

“The Public Works director asked we address a recruitment and retention issue. About 26% of our driver positions are vacant and have been for a long time now. We want to take a measure now instead of waiting. The director proposed a 9% increase for field workers, not to include administration or the director. We looked at unspent personnel funds due to vacancies and were able to do a 6% increase today, just for those field worker salaries. This will be net neutral on this year’s budget,” he said. “We will have to plan for and budget this next year.”

There are also two requests within the amendment for personnel, the first is a payroll coordinator.

“We know that payroll processing is time consuming with a lot of attention to detail; that time was being put upon our former HR director, not enabling her to do other HR tasks. She described it as 50% of her time. An organization this size needs a dedicated person,” he said.

The next request was for an administrative assistant for the administrator. Inglese said this would greatly enhance his ability to be productive and get out into the community to build relationships.

The last part of the amendment would be a housekeeping measure to accept the American Rescue Plan funds the county has already accepted.

The first reading was approved after Councilperson Travis Reeder made a motion and Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry gave a second. This ordinance requires two more readings and a public hearing.

In other business, upon leaving executive session, council made a motion to accept the highest bid for the Cavanaugh property, after Councilperson Henry Livingston made a motion and Councilperson Nick Shealy gave a second.

According to County Attorney Jay Tothacer, the Cavanaugh property is approximately 112 acres and is between Highway 34 and Main Street (TMI 395-26). He further stated the highest bid was for $1,210,000 and came from South Florida Tissue Paper Company.

The county has owned this property since 2008, and Tothacer said it has not been used. He said they are currently working with the bidder to come up with a contract for sale.

Other business:

• The county received an unmodified opinion for their independent audit report, according to David Enzastiga, of Rish and Enzastiga CPA, this is the best opinion the county could receive.

• Council approved a bid from MAR Construction in the amount of $259,175 for repairs to the Courthouse elevator.

