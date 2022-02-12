PROSPERITY — The following were the Mid-Carolina Middle School December 2021/January 2022 Rebels of the Month. These students exemplified the Mindset, We Are Connected.

• Team MC8: Tommie Bedenbaugh, Chance MacDermott.

• Team ROAR: Hannah Holbrook, Banks Fellers.

• Team MC Nation: Jimena Santiago Garcia, Dalton Layton.

• Team Rebel Dynasty: Dylan Horning, Jackeline Ayala-Perez.

• Team Stars: Will Gambrell, Mariah James.

• Team Rockets: Emmy Parks, Easton Millstead.

• Related Arts: Jaxon Davenport, Natalie Winn, Jacksen Long, Caroline Likes, Bailey Teseniar, Joshua Richardson.

• Team MC: Robert Harrington.