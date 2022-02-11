NEWBERRY — South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities named 11 Newberry College students as SCICU Scholars.

The private higher education collaborative partnered with 11 companies and foundations in the 2021-22 academic year, establishing scholarships for eligible students at SCICU’s 21 member institutions, which include Newberry College. In all, $432,000 in scholarships were awarded to nearly 300 students across South Carolina.

The Bailey Foundation, based in Clinton, provided a scholarship for freshman Tyrone Garlington Jr., of Laurens.

The CIC/UPS Foundation provided a scholarship for senior Sarah Townsend, of Pelzer.

Colonial Life, headquartered in Columbia, provided a scholarship for senior Princess Sturkey, of Clinton.

Dominion Energy provided scholarships for junior Addison Cox, of Irmo; freshman Marcus Foy, of Columbia; freshman Sha’nadia Marshall, of Columbia; and junior Avery Webb, of Florence.

South Carolina Student Loan, based in Columbia, provided a scholarship for Sturkey and Joshua Cousar, of Clio, who graduated in December 2021.

Sonoco Products Company, headquartered in Hartsville, provided a scholarship for senior Diana Gutierrez, of Newberry.

Truist Bank provided a scholarship for freshman Braxton Dimery, of Lake View.

Rock Hill-based Williams and Fudge, Inc., provided a scholarship for junior Nataishja Hymes, of Ladson.