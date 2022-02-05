New Free Little Library in Prosperity

Members of Prosperity Town Council stand with the Defreeses at the new Free Little Library at Prosperity Town Hall, 305 N. Main Street, Prosperity. Courtesy photo

PROSPERITY — There is a new Little Free Library in the Town of Prosperity, and it is the first to be registered with littlefreelibrary.org in the town. The new library is located at Prosperity Town Hall, 305 N. Main Street, Prosperity.

The new little library was brought to the town thanks to Robbie Koon DeFreese who said she did it to help, “put the Town of Prosperity on the map.”

“To the mayor, all of council, and especially Mrs. Livingston, she took the ball and rolled with it, thank you,” she said. “Thank you to everyone for making this possible, and to my husband, Dan, who built it and Andy Hawkins who helped me approach Mrs. Livingston.”

While DeFreese and her grandchildren helped fill the library for its opening, Karen Livingston, Prosperity town administrator, said the local literacy council will take charge of the library and fill it. DeFreese added that this library will include books for children and adults.

“We at the town would like to thank y’all for this, this is just a way of showing citizens helping citizens here in the Town of Prosperity and surrounding area. Thank you for coming and helping the Town of Prosperity,” said Councilmember Chad Hawkins.

Livingston added that they absolutely love the library, inside Town Hall is a lending library and she said they have people coming weekly.

“When we were locked down for COVID, they (residents) begged us to let them come in (to get books). This is a community service we are so proud to facilitate. It’s just a wonderful day in Prosperity,” she said.

