Eckert launches campaign for 5th Congressional District

SOUTH CAROLINA — Kevin Eckert, resident of Sumter, has launched his campaign for the 5th Congressional District. The seat is currently held by GOP Congressman Ralph Norman, who was elected in 2017 during a special election after then-Congressman Mick Mulvaney vacated the seat after an appointment from the president.

This district contains all of Cherokee, Union, Newberry, York, Chester, Fairfield, Lancaster, Kershaw and Lee counties. In addition, it contains parts of Spartanburg and Sumter. The district has previously trended Democratic up until 2010.

Eckert is running because he wants to bring much-needed change to the district and to South Carolina.

“I’m running to bring real solutions to South Carolina, I’m running to bring a new voice to Congress and to unleash South Carolina’s true potential, which has been held back by our current elected official,” said Eckert.

Eckert has been a volunteer in the Democratic Party since 2018 and has decided to turn his volunteering and community involvement into action by running for office. He is a 2019 graduate of the Congressman James E. Clyburn Political Fellowship.

Kevin lives in Sumter with his partner Cat S. He is a Former biological science technician, a community organizer, an adopted South Carolinian and a Democrat.

The campaign can be reached at www.KevinForCongressSC.com.