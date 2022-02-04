WHITMIRE — Across the Sumter National Forest, prescribed fire is a valuable tool used by fire managers to achieve a multitude of land management goals, including hazardous fuels reduction, threatened and endangered species management, ecosystem restoration, and habitat improvement.

The 2022 planned prescribed fires in the Enoree Ranger District are as follows: in Whitmire, the more than 170,000 acre district plans to treat 15,000 to 20,000 acres from February through May.

In 2021 the Enoree District conducted 38 prescribed burns treating 18,290 acres. Included in this total were 12 burns in the Indian Creek Wildlife Habitat Initiative Area for 2,248 acres and three Wyden Agreement burns with Rosehill State Park and two private landowners.

Communities adjacent to the Sumter National Forest may experience temporary smoke impacts from prescribed fire operations. Additionally, smoky conditions may affect nearby roads, resulting in temporary road closures or traffic control measures. When planning prescribed fire operations, Sumter National Forest managers adhere to South Carolina Smoke Management Guidelines to minimize the effect of smoke on local communities. Visit the S.C. Forestry Commissions’ website for current burn notification information for information on prescribed fires throughout the state.

As South Carolina communities continue to experience rapid growth, more residents will be living in areas directly adjacent to forested lands. Such locations, known as the Wildland-Urban Interface or WUI, are at risk from uncontrolled wildfire. Due to the absence of fire, the accumulation of vegetation, known as fuels, has created a dangerous situation for residents living in the WUI. Fires ignited in areas with heavy fuel loading are challenging to control and burn with increased intensity and severity. To address this issue, local, state and federal agencies are actively using prescribed fire to reduce the accumulation of hazardous fuels. Often, when residents see smoke in the air on their commute home, they are witnessing community protection efforts take place in the form of prescribed fire.