Friday is Main Street Shop and Dine Night

NEWBERRY — Main Street Shop and Dine Night is returning to the first Friday of the month. Pedestrians are invited to stroll, shop and dine throughout downtown Newberry’s Main Street on Friday, February 4, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Although snow has made an appearance in the recent weeks, the City of Newberry plans to continue the downtown promotion through the remainder of the 2022 calendar year.

Visitors are encouraged to contact any restaurant or business they wish to visit prior to their arrival to make reservations for outdoor dining and share with retailers their excitement for sidewalk shopping.

Main Street will be open to pedestrians only, making it possible for restaurants to offer outdoor dining in the street, and retailers sidewalk shopping. Vehicular traffic will be blocked along Main Street from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. To ensure pedestrian safety, all cars parked along Main Street must be removed by 3 p.m.

For more information call 803-321-1015. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).