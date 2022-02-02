Council approves Newberry County Council redistricting

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council has approved third, and final, reading of an ordinance for redistricting of Newberry County Council based on the 2020 Census. Council also held a public hearing, for which no one spoke for or against.

The third reading was approved after Councilperson Mary Arrowood gave a motion and Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry gave a second.

As previously reported, Jay Tothacer, county attorney, presented the draft proposal to council. Within the map, he explained that the colored portions are the proposed districts, and the red lines indicate where the districts exist now. For example, District 2 (Arrowood) had portions reassigned to District 7 (Councilperson Travis Reeder), District 4 (Councilperson Nick Shealy) and District 3 (Councilperson Henry Livingston).

The goal of the redistricting is to get 5,388 people in each district. The Census 2020 data showed that District 1 (Councilperson Todd Johnson) was short 186 people; District 2 (Arrowood) was over by 77; District 3 (Livingston) was over by 35; District 4 (Shealy) was over by 131; District 5 (Councilperson Les Hipp) was over by 295; District 6 (Scurry) was under by 179; and District 7 (Reeder) was under by 170.

With the redistricting, the numbers are now at goal.

The Newberry County School District will also utilize this map for the school board.

Those who were moved to a new district will receive a new voter registration card, from the state election office. At this time, it is unknown when voters will get new cards.

To see a digital version of the map, visit: https://www.newberrycounty.net/sites/default/files/uploads/documents/newberry_county_council_redistricting_draft_1.pdf.

In other business, council voted against second reading of an ordinance to authorize the grant of an easement of Newberry Electric Cooperative (NEC) for the purpose of locating an electric transmission line in the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park II, located on S.C. Highway 773, after the NEC requested the ordinance be removed from the agenda.

According to Rick Farmer, director of Newberry County Economic Development, NEC approached him in December with the request to get this item on the agenda.

“At that time, they thought it was necessary to get electricity to Daeyang, the newest member of our industrial park community. They had a meeting with them and their contractor and found a better approach that does not require this ordinance anymore,” he said. “The Newberry Electric Cooperative thanks you for your consideration, but request this be removed from the agenda, they no longer need it.”

Tothacer recommended to council that they vote against it, since they already had a first reading and said NEC had no objection.

Council voted 0-6 to not approve the second reading, with Councilperson Nick Shealy abstaining due to his employment at NEC.

Other business:

• Council approved Newberry County Council Committee restructuring that rearranges and reduces the number of committees to four. The new committees are as follows: Finance; Public Safety; Economic Development and Executive Committee.

• County Administrator Christopher Inglese announced that due to the rise in COVID-19 numbers, the county would put a hold on renting facilities.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.