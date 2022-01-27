Even more snow in Newberry

January 27, 2022 Newberry Observer News 0
By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com
Snow came to Newberry County on Friday night, and lasted for most of Saturday, to the delight of many residents. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Snow came to Newberry County on Friday night, and lasted for most of Saturday, to the delight of many residents.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

<p>Part of Memorial Park blanketed in snow.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

Part of Memorial Park blanketed in snow.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

<p>The Doughboy in Memorial Park covered in snow.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

The Doughboy in Memorial Park covered in snow.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

<p>About an inch of snow came to Newberry this past weekend.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

About an inch of snow came to Newberry this past weekend.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Conditions were just right over the weekend and Newberry County saw snow that lasted for about a day. According to some officials, parts of the county received two inches of snow and others received one inch of snow.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.