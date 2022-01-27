Even more snow in Newberry

Part of Memorial Park blanketed in snow. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Doughboy in Memorial Park covered in snow. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer About an inch of snow came to Newberry this past weekend. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Conditions were just right over the weekend and Newberry County saw snow that lasted for about a day. According to some officials, parts of the county received two inches of snow and others received one inch of snow.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.