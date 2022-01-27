Snow in Newberry County

The Derrick Family playing in the snow, contributed by Sara Johnson.
Courtesy photo
Addie Bowers enjoying the snow, contributed by Alison Bowers.
Courtesy photo
The Longs’ 2022 Snowman, contributed by Dana Long.
Courtesy photo
The Derrick Family playing in the snow, contributed by Sara Johnson.
Courtesy photo
Snow on Player Street, contributed by Jim Brown.
Courtesy photo
Snowball fight in Prosperity, contributed by Susanne Nelson.
Courtesy photo
Peyton Holmes’ snowman, contributed by Jacqueline Holmes.
Courtesy photo
Picture of snowman made by Jerry Barrineau of Silverstreet, contributed by Donna Werts.
Courtesy photo
Contributed by Charley Livingston.
Courtesy photo
The snowy lake, contributed Kimberly Kitchens.
Courtesy photo
A snowman created by members of YoungLife, contributed by Rebekah Clevenger.
Courtesy photo
From the lower part of the county, Ainsley Amick plays in the snow, contributed by Vicki Wicker Amick.
The Derrick Family playing in the snow, contributed by Sara Johnson.
Addie Bowers enjoying the snow, contributed by Alison Bowers.
The Longs’ 2022 Snowman, contributed by Dana Long.
The Derrick Family playing in the snow, contributed by Sara Johnson.
Snow on Player Street, contributed by Jim Brown.
Peyton Holmes’ snowman, contributed by Jacqueline Holmes.
Picture of snowman made by Jerry Barrineau of Silverstreet, contributed by Donna Werts.
Contributed by Charley Livingston.
Snowball fight in Prosperity, contributed by Susanne Nelson.
The snowy lake, contributed Kimberly Kitchens.
A snowman created by members of YoungLife, contributed by Rebekah Clevenger.