Mobile 3d mammography bus at Newberry College

NEWBERRY — Newberry College women’s basketball will be hosting the annual Play for Kay game on Saturday, February 12 at 2 p.m. Along with fundraising for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund (kayyow.com), a mobile mammography bus has been scheduled on campus from 12 p.m.-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 12. The college needs to secure 10 appointments to ensure the bus will be able to make the trip. They ask that you share this message with your friends and family.

Requirements that must be met for a mammogram.

• If you are a female, over 35 years old and have not had a mammogram in the past year, you are eligible for a mammogram. (Ages 35-39 are eligible for one scan within those years, 40 and over eligible annually).

• Invision will process everything through your insurance so there is no cost to you. If you quality for the Best Chance Network (BCN) program, this will also be covered

• All images will be compared to previous year’s images and read by a Breast Fellowship board certified radiologist and sent to the patients’ primary care provider.

• Bring your insurance card and driver’s license with you to your appointment.

• Wear a mask to your appointment, they will only have one patient on the coach at a time.

Schedule your appointment at www.invisiondiagnostics.com by clicking “Schedule a Mammogram.”

Enter the Newberry zip code (29108) to find your screening event or call Invision Diagnostics – 877-318-1349.

Notice from Invision Diagnostics: “We are suggesting patients schedule their annual screening mammogram either prior to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or four weeks after their second dose to avoid a potential false-positive exam.”