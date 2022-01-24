Newberry College to hold competition for two full scholarships

NEWBERRY — The dreams of two prospective college students will come true as Newberry College holds its second Presidential Scholarship Competition. The event will take place Feb. 5 at Newberry College.

To be eligible, students must hold at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale (or 4.38 on a 5.0 scale) and apply and be accepted to Newberry College. All that is required for admission is a completed application and high school transcript.

Competition participants will submit an essay and complete an interview with a member of the college’s faculty. At this all-day event, students will also hear from President Maurice Scherrens, learn more about the Summerland Honors Program and meet with professors.

To apply, visit newberry.edu/admission. To find out if eligible to participate, or for more information, contact Guest Experience Coordinator Kenley Longshore via phone at 803-321-5132, via text at 803-770-4428, or via email at Kenley.Longshore@newberry.edu.