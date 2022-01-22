Many affiliated with Newberry College helped with the day of service at the old Gallman High School in Newberry.

A day on, not a day off, for these Newberry College students cleaning up the old Gallman School.

NEWBERRY — As a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, the holiday was celebrated as ‘a day on, not a day off’ for a number of Newberry College students, faculty, staff and associates at the old Gallman High School (540 Brantley Street, Newberry).

The group of at least 50 community members took a couple hours Monday afternoon to clean up the building of unneeded debris, furniture and trash that was left behind when it was transferred to the nonprofit, Building Thriving Communities Foundation. The goal of the foundation is to turn the school into a community and resource center serving surrounding neighborhood and the entire Newberry County community.