NEWBERRY COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 1 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause some travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Mixed precipitation is expected on and off early Friday through Friday night. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch, and ice accumulations ranging between 0.01 and 0.10 of an inch are expected during this period. This advisory covers the Central and Northern Midlands of South Carolina.

The NWS says to plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Friday and early Saturday morning.

For information on road conditions in South Carolina check 511sc.org.