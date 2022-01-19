NCSD is virtual this week

NEWBERRY COUNTY— The School District of Newberry County is currently experiencing a high number of students and staff impacted by COVID-19. As a result, all schools will shift from in-person instruction to eLearning virtual instruction from Tuesday, January 18 through Friday, January 21. There will be no school-related extracurricular or after school activities from January 18- January 21.

Teachers who are not isolated or quarantined will use Google Meet to teach remotely and provide synchronous (live) instruction. The links for Google Meet, assignments and class schedules will be listed on the teacher’s page in Schoology. Parents who have questions regarding the requirements for eLearning virtual instruction should contact their child’s school or check their child’s Schoology.

Breakfast and lunch for January 18-21 can be picked up at Newberry Middle School, Mid-Carolina High School or Whitmire Community School between the hours of 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. each day.

“We recognize that a shift of this nature impacts families and child-care, and of course, classroom instruction. However, it has become necessary as we struggle to maintain regular operations due to the high number of student and staff absences as a result of COVID-19.

“It is our goal to resume in-person learning on Monday, January 24. However, we will monitor the numbers and staff availability and notify parents and staff no later than Friday, January 21, if an extension is warranted,” the Newberry County School District said in a press release.

If your student is currently quarantined or isolated, this shift will not impact the length of the quarantine as told to them by the school nurse.

The school will follow up with additional information as necessary. Parents also follow the most recent updates on the school and district websites and Facebook pages.

“Again, eLearning instruction for all School District of Newberry County schools will begin on Tuesday, January 18 and will continue through January 21. We genuinely appreciate your patience and understanding as we strive to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff,” the district stated.

A representative from the Newberry County School District said any parents without internet should call their child’s school with questions about assignments.