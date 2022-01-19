Council OKs redistricting second reading

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved second reading of an ordinance for redistricting Newberry County Council based on the 2020 census, during their meeting January 5.

The second reading was approved after Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry made a motion and Councilperson Mary Arrowood gave a second.

The second reading was approved with Councilperson Les Hipp abstaining.

“I abstained from voting, just because I haven’t had a full opportunity to go through this because we did just get it. I abstained this time, so I can look at it more and see by third reading,” Hipp said.

Jay Tothacer, county attorney, presented the draft proposal to council. Within the map, he explained that the colored portions are the proposed districts, and the red lines indicate where the districts exist now. For example, District 2 (Arrowood) had portions reassigned to District 7 (Councilperson Travis Reeder), District 4 (Councilperson Nick Shealy) and District 3 (Councilperson Henry Livingston).

The goal of the redistricting is to get 5,388 people in each district. The Census 2020 data showed that District 1 (Councilperson Todd Johnson) was short 186 people; District 2 (Arrowood) was over by 77; District 3 (Livingston) was over by 35; District 4 (Shealy) was over by 131; District 5 (Councilperson Les Hipp) was over by 295; District 6 (Scurry) was under by 179; and District 7 (Reeder) was under by 170.

With the redistricting, the numbers are now at goal.

The Newberry County School District will also utilize this map for the school board, once finalized.

Newberry County Council will have public hearing and third reading during their meeting tonight (Jan. 19). To see the digital version of the proposed map visit: www.newberrycounty.net/sites/default/files/uploads/documents/newberry_county_council_redistricting_draft_1.pdf.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.