Broadband internet assistance available

NEWBERRY — WCFIBER is participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is a replacement to the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program established by the Federal Communications Commission last year during the pandemic.

The Affordable Connectivity Program, or ACP, is designed to help households struggling to pay for internet service to provide critical access to education, employment, healthcare services and more.

Through the ACP, WCFIBER will provide a discount of up to $30 per month towards broadband service. The discount is limited to one monthly service discount per household.

ACP Eligibility:

A household is eligible if one member of the household:

• Qualifies for the Lifeline program (https://www.fcc.gov/lifeline-consumers), including those who receive Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA) or Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit.

• Has an income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.

• Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, or 2021-2022 school year.

• Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

• Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income program.

How to sign up for the benefit:

Visit wcfiber.net/acp to apply or contact WCFIBER for assistance if you are unable to apply online – paper applications are available by request. WCFIBER internet subscriber eligibility may depend on service location.

For more information, call 844-303-4237 or visit wcfiber.net/acp.