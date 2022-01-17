Rotary sends cookies to Boys Farm and Thornwell

Michael Davis and Andre Jennings prepare to take dozens of cookies and gifts back to Boys Farm. Courtesy of Rotary Club of Newberry Rachel Crescibene and Jenny Turner, of Thornwell were glad to receive gifts and cookies for the children. Courtesy of Rotary Club of Newberry

NEWBERRY — Every year, the Rotary Club of Newberry does something special for the children of Boys Farm and Thornwell. Typically, that includes a gathering where the children can come and get a toy, and have lunch — with lots of cookies.

Due to restrictions with COVID-19, the party could not take place. Instead, Rotary Club members brought in plenty of cookies which in turn were taken back to Boys Farm and Thornwell, for the children to enjoy.