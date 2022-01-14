Big Lots, Harbor Freight coming to Wilson Road

NEWBERRY — If you have driven the 1900 block Wilson Road lately you may have noticed new activity at the plaza that formerly housed Bi-Lo.

As first seen in Mayor Foster Senn’s column in The Newberry Observer on Dec. 8, the anchor space that the supermarket used to occupy at 1937 Wilson Road, is now being remodeled into a Big Lots store. The company expects to have a grand opening in May of 2022, according to an email sent to The Newberry Observer.

If you are unfamiliar with Big Lots, their website says: “From everyday consumables and housewares to toys and seasonal goods, Big Lots offers amazing values that other stores just can’t match.”

Another slot in the plaza, 1929 Wilson Road, has also been undergoing renovation work and will be a Harbor Freight Tools store. Opening date for their location is set for March, posters in the windows state that hiring is underway.

According to the ‘about us’ page on harborfreight.com, Harbor Freight “deliver(s) an incredible assortment of quality tools to pros and DIYers alike at prices that are up to 80% less than competing brands.”

Another project of interest on Wilson Road seems to be resuming as new equipment has been moved into place around the Huddle House between Fusion and Hardees. The Observer emailed Huddle House for comment and were told that they plan to have the Newberry location open sometime in 2022.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.