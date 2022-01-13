Winter storm watch issued for this weekend

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Columbia has issued a winter storm watch for Newberry County for late Saturday, Jan. 15, through Sunday night.

Heavy mixed precipitation is possible according to the NWS watch. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch possible in portions of central South Carolina.

Areas will be impacted from late Saturday night through late Sunday night. The NWS states that power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation on weather.gov.