MLK weekend activities return in 2022

NEWBERRY — This year’s events surrounding the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Newberry will return slightly more toward normal after most events were cancelled in 2021.

There will be a march from Bethlehem Baptist Church (1501 College Street) to Memorial Park (1000 Boyce Street) on Monday and the return of the parade on Sunday afternoon.

The march in honor of King will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will be followed by a short program at Memorial Park. As part of the program, marchers will sing “We Shall Overcome,” which will be followed by an invocation and scripture reading. Reverend Nura Ray Matthews will speak on King and his work.

The program will close with singing of “Lift Every Voice” and a benediction.

Newberry County Councilperson Travis Reeder said it is important to hold these celebrations of King’s work annually, especially to show the young people what was accomplished by King.

“I want to keep this going, especially for the youth, to show them how they got where they are today” said Reeder. “The march is symbolic of King’s work.”

Following the program at Memorial Park Monday, community leaders, residents and Newberry College students, faculty and staff will participate in a community cleanup at the old Gallman High School (540 Brantley Street, Newberry) from noon to 2 p.m. Masks are encouraged, cleaning supplies will be provided. For more information about the cleanup, contact Newberry City Councilperson Carlton Kinard at 803-271-3767.

Sunday’s parade will roll down Main Street in Newberry at 2 p.m. Lineups will begin at 12:30 p.m. Entries are still being accepted for the parade, those wishing to participate can contact Reeder at reeder4@hotmail.com. Four-wheelers or performances stopping in the street are not permitted in the parade. A previously reported the $10 late fee for entries after Jan. 9, has been waived, but earlier registration is appreciated for planning purposes.

