Main Street Shop and Dine Nights return in 2022

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department (PRT) began the Main Street Shop and Dine Nights last year on the first Friday of every month and they are doing so again in 2022.

“To alleviate customer concerns surrounding crowded indoor areas during the coronavirus pandemic, visitors are invited to downtown to stroll, shop and dine along downtown Newberry’s Main Street from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., on January 14th,” the press release stated.

This event is typically held on the first Friday of every month, however, the January event will be on the second Friday (Jan. 14) due to the New Year’s holiday.

Main Street will be open to pedestrians only, making it possible for restaurants to offer outdoor dining in the street, and retailers sidewalk shopping. Vehicular traffic will be blocked along Main Street from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To ensure pedestrian safety, all cars parked along Main Street must be removed by 3 p.m.

For more information call 803-321-1015. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).