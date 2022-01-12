One suspect in custody from Dec. 15 shooting

NEWBERRY — One of the suspects wanted in the Dec. 15 shooting incident that took place on Bush River Road, near Bradbury Way, turned himself in over the weekend.

According to a representative with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Quaytron Keazzhie Sanders, 19, of Newberry, turned himself in to the Newberry County Detention Center just after midnight Saturday, Jan. 8.

According to the Newberry County Detention Center’s website, Sanders has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, breach of peace (aggravated in nature), possession of a weapon during violent crime and had four General Sessions bench warrants.

The charges against Sanders stem from the aforementioned shooing, injuring an innocent bystander. Sheriff Lee Foster said at the time that investigators identified two subjects through interviews of witnesses and victims in the case. He added that the shooting appears to have been motivated by bad blood between Sanders and Cooper.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for Israel Lee Zion Cooper, 18, of Newberry, for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.

“We conducted a continuing search for Sanders using all our resources and that of the Fugitive Task Force. Sanders decided to turn himself in, which is best for his family and him,” said Foster. “We are continuing to search for Cooper with all assets available through the state and federal government. We feel confident he will be found. If anyone has information, contact us or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.”

If you have any information as to the location of Cooper, contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or you can use the Crime Stoppers app. You may submit the information anonymously.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.