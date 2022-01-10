Two new businesses open in Little Mountain

AugerMates, LLC is open for business. Rubi Flores | The Newberry Observer

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — AugerMates, LLC and Sarah’s Rockin’ Kitchen both recently opened their doors for business in a double ribbon-cutting event.

Both businesses are located in Little Mountain and are operated by Sarah Kanan and her husband, Gary.

AugerMates is an American-made company, producing products for both marine and sporting goods. They ship both nationally and worldwide, according to Sarah Kanan. Their augurs are built to last and hold customers boats in place without tying them, while they can also be used to hook up a hammock.

AugerMates also does custom made orders with colors to match sports teams or the color of the boat.

“You will have more time for family or drinks. Or doing anything while being out in your boat. They are so easy just to pull up, get them right back up, put it in your boat and take off,” Kanan said.

You can find more information about them here: augermates.com.

Sarah’s Rockin’ Kitchen was born in memory of Kanan’s late father, who she helped run a restaurant in Michigan before she relocated to Newberry.

“He would’ve probably loved to be here to see this,” she said.

Sarah’s Rockin’ Kitchen is offering a variety of burritos, sandwiches and wraps, including her famous western omelet. You will be able to find her Monday through Wednesday’s by Bart’s Crazy Good Coffee in Chapin.