H.U.G.S Drive huge success

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Young Professionals worked diligently at the end of 2021 on their H.U.G.S (hats, underwear, gloves and socks) Drive and their hard work paid off as they collected over 900 items.

From Oct. 18, 2021, through December 3, 2021, collections were taken at The Newberry Museum, Newberry College and the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

Samantha Snyder, president of NYP, thanked not only the individuals that donated, but also local businesses and groups, like the Newberry Museum and Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, they also had help from the Muller Center at Newberry College, the Newberry College African American Alumni Association and the Junior Beta Club at Mid-Carolina Middle School.

“Big thanks to our supportive community,” she said

All of the over 900 donations were given to the Newberry County School District, where they were distributed to children in need in Newberry County.

“When we work together, we can do anything,” Snyder said.

Be on the lookout in October of 2022 for the H.U.G.S Drive to return. The NYPs will also work on their other philanthropic endeavor, the Free Little Pantry project and look for more information on that at a future date.

