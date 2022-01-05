Grinding of the Greens is Saturday

NEWBERRY — Don’t forget, you can pick up free mulch this Saturday at 1716 Main Street, Newberry, thanks to the Grinding of the Greens by the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District and Keep Newberry County Beautiful.

Drop-off is still taking place at the old Observer building, all donated trees will be turned into mulch on Saturday, Jan. 8 and will be given out for free, at a first come first served basis. The grinding will begin at approximately 9 a.m., in partnership with the Newberry Electric Cooperative, and the mulch will be given out soon after.

In order to get your free mulch, you must bring a bucket, truck or some other type of storage method.

For those wondering about the mulch, Crista Lukoski, district coordinator for NSWCD and executive director for KNCB, said there are a lot of benefits of pine mulch. For example, she said it is a natural product (great for mulch), helps soil retention, reduces erosion, helps with nutrients in the soil and it is a colorful décor with a great smell.

If you live in the City of Newberry, you do not have to worry about dropping off your tree, just leave it on your curb and City of Newberry Public Works will collect them and drop them off for you.

