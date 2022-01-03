NEWBERRY — During the month of November, the Newberry Police Department continued to do their community policing. Chief Kevin Goodman, along with some of his officers, met at Willowbrook Park at West End for their monthly walk and talk.

This is just another way of reaching out the communities in the City of Newberry. Councilwoman Jackie Holmes was at the park to greet and wish them well, as they began their community walk. They will be walking in different neighborhoods each time they do their neighborhood walk and talk.