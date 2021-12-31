The family behind the Redeemer Angel Tree

Toys donated to the Angel Tree program at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer.

NEWBERRY — When the holiday season comes along so does the spirit of giving; at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer that spirit comes via the Angel Tree and the Harshaw family.

The Harshaw family has been leading the Angel Tree charge for about five years, after taking it over from Derryll Satterwhite, according to Clint Harshaw.

“Our family has a connection to children who are not with their parents, a personal connection with my late mother (Connie). There is a special place in our hearts for children at Christmastime who need a little extra love,” he said.

Working as a family, Clint Harshaw, along with his two daughters Morgan and Vanessa Harshaw, continued the Angel Tree tradition this year following the death of Clint Harshaw’s wife, and Morgan’s and Vanessa’s mother, Paula, in October. As a family, they said they did not want tragedy to keep children from having Christmas.

Vanessa Harshaw added that, “in a way we needed it too.”

“We were not going to let the tragedy of losing Paula dampen the love for children in this community. If anything, it strengthened our resolve,” Clint Harshaw said.

Paula Harshaw was an orchestra teacher in Laurens, District 55, and her daughters said she would have absolutely been proud they continued on with the Angel Tree program.

“It is what she would have wanted us to do,” they said.

Morgan Harshaw said she had a very open heart and loved everyone.

“This Angel Tree project is very important to us to continue,” she said.

In order to have a successful Angel Tree program, the Harshaws said they started in October by contacting the local Department of Social Services (DSS) office. They said their point person was TiTi Layo Robinson who provided the names and wish lists for children (newborns through teens) throughout Newberry County.

This year, the Redeemer had 29 children on their tree (20 from DSS and nine families that didn’t qualify or didn’t get their names on the list in time). Rev. Matthew Titus said those nine families contacted him directly for help.

Morgan Harshaw said that, on average, they have about 20 names on the tree — making this the most the church has ever done.

Once the angels for the tree were all made, Morgan Harshaw said they put them on a table before actually putting them on the tree. On the first Sunday in December, she spoke at church asking the congregation if they wanted to help this year.

“All were cleared out from the table by the end of the service,” she said.

Clint Harshaw added that people from the community, who may not be members, have also contacted them to help.

“At least three groups outside of the church helped out,” Titus said. “A couple who are friends of mine, family friends of ours helped with one, and the Girl Scouts helped with two names as well.”

All together, Clint Harshaw said roughly five truckloads of toys were donated. All the toys were taken to the DSS office, unwrapped, where they were later delivered to the children.

“It was a lot of fun to write up all these angels, see all the people in our community, not just our church, help foster children, something I enjoyed,” Morgan Harshaw said. “Then we get to go shopping for someone else, I enjoy that as well. I get the stuff I think they will love most.”

“We enjoy giving honestly; something in my own personality, I really love to give things to other people and see the joy it gives them. We don’t see the foster children open the presents, but we know it will make their Christmas special when they are going through the worst thing they can imagine. I love to give that help that is needed,” said Vanessa Harshaw.

While the Harshaw family did not get to see the reactions from the children that were assisted this year, Titus said he was able to see the reactions from the nine other families assisted. He said one of the children helped by the Girl Scouts came up to his wife, Erin Titus, and told her there were no presents under the tree, but now there was no room under the tree.

“I’ve heard that from the nine (families) we talked to, they were overwhelmed with the number of gifts they received,” he said.

Titus added that every pastor hopes to have people willing to think outside themselves, and he is humbled and honored to have the Harshaw family, who think outside of themselves.

According to Clint Harshaw, they will continue to lead the Angel Tree program as long as they can. If anyone is interested in assisting with the project for a future Christmas, he recommends keeping up with the church website, lutheranredeemer.org.

